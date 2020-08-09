Elizabeth (Buffy) Marsho passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Buffy was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio on February 14, 1947 and grew up in Glencoe, IL and Scarsdale, NY. She graduated from the Roycemore School in Evanston, IL where she was the president of her high school class and later attended Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire. After graduation she joined her parents in Cernobbio, Italy where they lived for a number of years.



After her return from Italy to Chicago, Buffy worked in banking, retail and in media where she met the love of her life, Michael Marsho. They married in 1978 and made their home in Chicago and Lakeside, MI for more than twenty years. They were devoted to each other until Michael's death in 2000. In addition to her husband, Buffy is preceded in death by her sister Ellen, her father Alberto Antolini and her mother Claire (Holdstein) Antolini.



Buffy was adept at a number of creative endeavors including interior design and operated Buffy Marsho Interiors for a number of years. She was also a gourmet cook and accomplished gardener. She loved to create beauty and share her gifts of cooking and entertaining with family and friends



Buffy is survived by her uncle Jack Holdstein and cousin Thomas Holdstein, and her extended Marsho family including Patrick (Ann) Marsho, Roberta (Jerry) Norcia, Mary Beth (William-deceased) Walton, Timothy (Patti) Marsho and Steven (Joan) Marsho in addition to eleven nieces and nephews and eleven great-nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store