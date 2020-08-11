Elizabeth Raz

(nee Balazs), age 93, former resident of Palos Heights, passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Charles James; loving mother of Charles Anthony (Rosemary), Elizabeth Ann & Susan (Michael Edward) Raz O'Connor; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Andrew) Bidlack & Charles David (Teresa) Raz; adored great grandmother of Elodie Claire, Aiden William & Ava Elizabeth; dear sister of Joseph Karl (Marie Clark) Balaz, Rosemary Balazs, the late Julia M. Balazs & John J. Balazs and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth and her late husband, Charles were petitioners and original members of St. Alexander Catholic Church; she was a member of the St. Alexander's Seniors' Club and the Palos Seniors' Club. She was a former member of the Hungarian Social Club in her youth as well as a benefactor to the Palos Symphony Orchestra and a member of Oasis for the Visually Impaired. An avid Gardener, she was a past member of the Chicago-land Daylily Society, American Hemerocallis Society, Northshore Iris & Daylily Society, the Palos Garden Club and Friends of Lake Katherine. Visitation Thursday, August 13th from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Friday, August 14th at 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the family, and the funeral home kitchen is closed to food and refreshments. If you will be attending Mass, please provide your name and phone number for the church using this form https://forms.gle/WmPzSgKGhiNdYEhb6
