1922-2019Betty Oostenbrug passed away peacefully on May 10.Born in Chicago, she lived in Hinsdale, Omaha, Lakeside MI, and Albuquerque NM.She was preceded in death by her husband Bill of 69 years. She is survived by her children Paul, Nancy (Roggen), and Sarah (Davis), her grandchildren Meg and Bill Davis, her sister-in-law Mary Kae Headland, and niece Holly Oliver and her husband Rudy.Betty met her husband at the University of Chicago and raised her children in Hinsdale and Omaha. In recent years she lived at King Bruwaert House and Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque.She worked at Time Inc. and the American Nuclear Society. She was active in the Congregational and Methodist churches and volunteered at those churches, the PTA, the Lakeside Association, and the League of Women Voters, who made her a lifetime member in 2006.She had a stroke on Monday May 6 and passed away on May 10. A memorial service will be held over Labor Day Weekend in Lakeside Michigan.Gifts in her honor may be made to the Union Church of Hinsdale or the Odyssey Scholarship Program at the University of Chicago. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019