Elizabeth Renee Dunlap; loving daughter of Randall and Jennifer (nee Brown) Dunlap; dear sister of Katherine Dunlap; dearest granddaughter of James and Rita Brown and Randall and Suzanne Dunlap; niece of James Brown, Julie (Paul) Heller, Dave (Jennifer) Dunlap, and Sarah Dunlap. Visitation Friday, March 1st, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2nd, 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund called the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund has been set up at Chase Bank (deposits can be made at any Chase location) all of the proceeds from the trust fund will be used to benefit First United Methodist Church, www.dgfumc.org, and to launch a private charitable fund to benefit underprivileged youth volleyball players. The goal of the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund will be to accomplish 18 acts of kindness annually in the volleyball community to assist underprivileged youth volleyball players enjoy the game. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019