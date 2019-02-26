Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Renee Dunlap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Renee Dunlap Obituary
Elizabeth Renee Dunlap; loving daughter of Randall and Jennifer (nee Brown) Dunlap; dear sister of Katherine Dunlap; dearest granddaughter of James and Rita Brown and Randall and Suzanne Dunlap; niece of James Brown, Julie (Paul) Heller, Dave (Jennifer) Dunlap, and Sarah Dunlap. Visitation Friday, March 1st, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2nd, 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund called the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund has been set up at Chase Bank (deposits can be made at any Chase location) all of the proceeds from the trust fund will be used to benefit First United Methodist Church, www.dgfumc.org, and to launch a private charitable fund to benefit underprivileged youth volleyball players. The goal of the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund will be to accomplish 18 acts of kindness annually in the volleyball community to assist underprivileged youth volleyball players enjoy the game. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now