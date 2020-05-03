Betty Resnikoff of Chicago passed away at 1:35 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was a patient at Swedish Hospital. After three tests for the corona virus, she finally tested positive, and was treated for this and related complications, from which she suddenly and unexpectedly died.



Betty Resnikoff was born Elizabeth Telfair Alfini on May 18, 1936, in Yonkers, New York to James Alfini (1910 – 1989) and Olga Genish Alfini (1914 – 2002). She graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers and earned a bachelor's degree from New York University and a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She married Neal Resnikoff on June 11, 1960. Betty taught English, Social Studies, and Art at a number of junior high schools, senior high schools, and colleges and universities, including two years in the secondary school for girls in Zanzibar, East Africa, and several years at the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC).



Betty Resnikoff was committed to working for social justice. In particular, she was committed to working for social justice at UIC, in her Albany Park neighborhood, and in the Chicago Anti-War Coalition.



Betty Resnikoff is survived by her husband Neal; brothers Charles Alfini of Stamford, Connecticut and James Alfini of Houston, Texas; niece Karyn Alfini of Stamford, Connecticut; and nephews Bryan Alfini of Ossining, New York, Jon Alfini of White Plains, New York, Michael Alfini of Morton Grove, Illinois and David Alfini of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Don and Roy Resnikoff, and their children and families: Paul, Sarah, David, and Alan Resnikoff.



Memories and thoughts of Betty should be sent to Neal Resnikoff, P.O. Box 18224, Chicago, IL 60618, or emailed to NealBetty@AOL.COM. No plans have been made at this time for a memorial gathering.





