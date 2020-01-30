Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Josaphat Catholic Church
2311 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rusin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rusin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Rusin Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Rusin nee Racette, age 80, of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of the late Ben Rusin. Devoted mother to Laura (Francis Carpino) Rogers, Tom (Melinda) Rusin, the late Mark Krause and the late Judy Rusin. Loving Grandma to Sara (Alex Hayden) Rogers, Ben (Erika) Rusin, Luke (Leigh) Rusin, Chris (Jess) Rusin, and Sarah (Micah) Andresen. Cherished GG Betty to Kennedy, Sam, Brant, Royce, Cole, Wyatt, Emmett, Indigo, Madeline, Eleanor, Finley, and McKenzy. Dear sister to Phillip (Bernadette) Racette, Catherine (the late Jim King) Racette, Don (Ellen) Cervantes, and Ginger (Joey) Schmidt. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty will be remembered for her love of Catholic education as a teacher and principal at various Schools in the Chicago Area, most recently St. Josaphat Catholic School in Lincoln Park. A visitation will be held Friday January 31, at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL from 3:00-8:00PM. The funeral mass will be on Saturday February 1, at St. Josaphat Catholic Church 2311 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Epilepsy Foundation Greater Chicago, 17 N. State St. Suite 650, Chicago IL 60602 would be appreciated. For more info please call 773-736-3833 or go to Betty's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now