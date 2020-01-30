|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Rusin nee Racette, age 80, of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of the late Ben Rusin. Devoted mother to Laura (Francis Carpino) Rogers, Tom (Melinda) Rusin, the late Mark Krause and the late Judy Rusin. Loving Grandma to Sara (Alex Hayden) Rogers, Ben (Erika) Rusin, Luke (Leigh) Rusin, Chris (Jess) Rusin, and Sarah (Micah) Andresen. Cherished GG Betty to Kennedy, Sam, Brant, Royce, Cole, Wyatt, Emmett, Indigo, Madeline, Eleanor, Finley, and McKenzy. Dear sister to Phillip (Bernadette) Racette, Catherine (the late Jim King) Racette, Don (Ellen) Cervantes, and Ginger (Joey) Schmidt. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty will be remembered for her love of Catholic education as a teacher and principal at various Schools in the Chicago Area, most recently St. Josaphat Catholic School in Lincoln Park. A visitation will be held Friday January 31, at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL from 3:00-8:00PM. The funeral mass will be on Saturday February 1, at St. Josaphat Catholic Church 2311 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL at 10:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Epilepsy Foundation Greater Chicago, 17 N. State St. Suite 650, Chicago IL 60602 would be appreciated. For more info please call 773-736-3833 or go to Betty's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020