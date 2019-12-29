|
Elizabeth J. Ryan, age 96, of Wilmette. Beloved daughter of the late Captain John J. and Elizabeth nee Corcoran Ryan. Dear sister of Margaret Fisher, the late John J. Ryan, the late Virginia (the late Christian) Fisch, the late Raymond (Katherine) Ryan Sr., the late Marian Ryan, O.P., and the late Michael Ryan. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois 60091. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois 60091.
Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019