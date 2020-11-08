1/1
Elizabeth S. Schickel
1925 - 2020
DELAVAN - Elizabeth "Elsie" S. Schickel, age 95, of Delavan, WI formerly of Cicero, IL peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rosewood Manor in Delavan. She was born in 1925 to John and Mary (Wrzes) Nowosielski and lived most of her life in Chicago. Elizabeth met George Schickel, the love of her life, and married him on November 17, 1945. She was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Cicero, IL

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth was fluent in Polish, enjoyed gardening, loved chocolate and had a very good sense of humor. Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God and shared that with those who surrounded her. She joins her family and friends in Heaven who passed before her.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Mt. Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney, IL. Memorials can be sent to Rosewood Manor-Delavan or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monroe Funeral Home
604 E Walworth Ave
Delavan, WI 53115
(262) 728-3353
