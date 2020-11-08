DELAVAN - Elizabeth "Elsie" S. Schickel, age 95, of Delavan, WI formerly of Cicero, IL peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rosewood Manor in Delavan. She was born in 1925 to John and Mary (Wrzes) Nowosielski and lived most of her life in Chicago. Elizabeth met George Schickel, the love of her life, and married him on November 17, 1945. She was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Cicero, IL
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth was fluent in Polish, enjoyed gardening, loved chocolate and had a very good sense of humor. Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God and shared that with those who surrounded her. She joins her family and friends in Heaven who passed before her.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Mt. Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney, IL. Memorials can be sent to Rosewood Manor-Delavan or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org
. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.