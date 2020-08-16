Elizabeth Sandowski, nee Linde, 79, of Chicago, beloved mother of Chris, Nick (Gina), and Lisa Peiser; loving grandmother of Samantha, Nicholas, and Jake and Will Peiser; former wife of Eugene. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Saturday, August 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm 2200 Riverwoods Rd. Riverwoods, IL 60015 orphansofthestorm.org
