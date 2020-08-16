1/
Elizabeth Sandowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Sandowski, nee Linde, 79, of Chicago, beloved mother of Chris, Nick (Gina), and Lisa Peiser; loving grandmother of Samantha, Nicholas, and Jake and Will Peiser; former wife of Eugene. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Saturday, August 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm 2200 Riverwoods Rd. Riverwoods, IL 60015 orphansofthestorm.org appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com (847) 965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved