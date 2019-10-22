|
Elizabeth Solger. Age 91. Beloved wife of William Solger. Loving mother of Debra Jo Altman, Diane Solger, Donna (John) Anzalone and the late Michael (Helen) Solger. Proud grandma of 9; Great-grandma of 12. Dear sister of the late Josephine (late Arthur) Anderson. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Damian Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019