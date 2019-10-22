Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Elizabeth Solger Obituary
Elizabeth Solger. Age 91. Beloved wife of William Solger. Loving mother of Debra Jo Altman, Diane Solger, Donna (John) Anzalone and the late Michael (Helen) Solger. Proud grandma of 9; Great-grandma of 12. Dear sister of the late Josephine (late Arthur) Anderson. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Damian Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
