Elizabeth "Susie" Rubenstein, of Lincolnshire, Illinois passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 with family surrounding. She is survived by her son, David, grandchildren, Sara and Andrew, and her 7 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip, parents and 1 sibling. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A visitation will also be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. For more info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
