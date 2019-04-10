|
(nee Tully)--Died peacefully April 6, 2019. Preceded by her husband Jack. First generation Irish and beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Tully; loving sister of the late Ann and the late James (late Peggy) Tully; cherished mother of Kevin (Lenka) Doyle, Jean (Mark) Hawkins, Joan (Kevin) Cunningham, John Doyle (Ninette Solano); adored grandmother of nine and great grandmother of nine. Elizabeth was 99 years old and perpetually young at heart. Visitation will be held Thursday at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF Beverly Brigade, 1 N. LaSalle ST., #1200, Chicago, 60603 are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019