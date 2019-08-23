Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Elizabeth Wesseling Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Wesseling, age 97, of Downers Grove. Fond sister of the late Wilma (the late Philipp) Schuringa, the late John Wesseling, the late James (Grace) Wesseling, the late Hilda (Frank) DeBoer, the late Florence (Esteban) Paulin, and the late Pieter (Bernice) Wesseling; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of The Christian Reformed Church of Western Springs.

Visitation Monday August 26th from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Back to God Ministries International, 1700 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
