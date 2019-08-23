|
Elizabeth "Betty" Wesseling, age 97, of Downers Grove. Fond sister of the late Wilma (the late Philipp) Schuringa, the late John Wesseling, the late James (Grace) Wesseling, the late Hilda (Frank) DeBoer, the late Florence (Esteban) Paulin, and the late Pieter (Bernice) Wesseling; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of The Christian Reformed Church of Western Springs.
Visitation Monday August 26th from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Back to God Ministries International, 1700 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
