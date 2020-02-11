Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Elizabeth Ziv "Betty" Kahnweiler


1922 - 2020
Elizabeth Ziv Kahnweiler nee McCarthy, age 97 of Highland Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Jerome 'Jerry' Ziv and the late James Kahnweiler. Loving mother of Cathy Ziv Lalich and Jay (Marcie) Ziv. Proud grandmother of George 'Ziv' (Leigh) Lalich and Anthony 'Tony' (Amber) Lalich; Jerome 'JJ' Ziv, III and James 'AJ' Ziv. Kind great grandmother of Carter, Mason, and Nevin Lalich. Dear sister of Jerry (Myrna) McCarthy. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, Suite 2500, 130 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
