Ella Fischer nee Larsson, 97, of Northbrook, formerly of Wilmette, passed away July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry P. Fischer; loving mother of Jim Fischer, Jeff (Sue) Fischer, Janis (Joe) Higgins; cherished grandmother of Jim, Jill (Ty) Douglas, Jason (Rachael), Jessica (Aaron) Natonski, Joey and Michael; dear great grandmother of Jordan, Jaeda and Owen; fond sister of Wallace (Naomi) Larsson. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 am until time of the service 12 noon at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Benevolent Fund, 2625 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019