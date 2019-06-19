Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Ella M. Chafee Obituary
Chafee , Ella M. Ella M. Chafee nee Cox. Beloved wife of the late Ian C. Chafee. Loving mother of Ian (Debra) Chafee & Kathleen (Eric) Hummitsch. Cherished grandmother of Grace, Cameron, Katelyn & Faith. Dear sister of Rita M. Cox. Fond sister in law of Hope Chafee. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lincoln Way Special Recreation Association, 1900 Heatherglen Drive, New Lenox, IL 60451 or http://www.lwsra.org/donate would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
