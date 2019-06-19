|
Chafee , Ella M. Ella M. Chafee nee Cox. Beloved wife of the late Ian C. Chafee. Loving mother of Ian (Debra) Chafee & Kathleen (Eric) Hummitsch. Cherished grandmother of Grace, Cameron, Katelyn & Faith. Dear sister of Rita M. Cox. Fond sister in law of Hope Chafee. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lincoln Way Special Recreation Association, 1900 Heatherglen Drive, New Lenox, IL 60451 or http://www.lwsra.org/donate would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019