Ella Mae Griffin nee Kemmer. Beloved wife of Francis for 73 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Joyce), Lawrence (Denise), Kathryn (Les) Lamping, Tom (Jennifer), Mary (Greg Baker), and the late Dolly (Ed) Hudgins. Proud grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Katherine (the late John) Podlesak, Ruth (the late Ray) Walsh, and Patty (Art) Knight. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am at the Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Viator Church 11:00 AM mass Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. Info (773) 545-1320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
