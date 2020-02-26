|
February 22, 2020, beloved wife of the late Warren R. Reinhold; loving mother of William W. (Rhonda K.) Reinhold and Anne E. (Erik R.) Anderson; cherished gram of Amanda K. Reinhold, N. Alanna (Wyatt Moadus) Anderson, Robert W. (Ashley D.) Reinhold; sister of the late Frank E. Hurtt, George T. Hurtt, Bertha M. Dwoinen and John W. Hurtt. Friends may call Saturday 10 AM - 12 Noon at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon. If desired, donations may be made to the or a . Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020