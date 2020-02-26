Home

Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
(716) 636-1111
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
View Map

Ella Marjorie (Hurtt) Reinhold

Ella Marjorie (Hurtt) Reinhold Obituary
February 22, 2020, beloved wife of the late Warren R. Reinhold; loving mother of William W. (Rhonda K.) Reinhold and Anne E. (Erik R.) Anderson; cherished gram of Amanda K. Reinhold, N. Alanna (Wyatt Moadus) Anderson, Robert W. (Ashley D.) Reinhold; sister of the late Frank E. Hurtt, George T. Hurtt, Bertha M. Dwoinen and John W. Hurtt. Friends may call Saturday 10 AM - 12 Noon at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon. If desired, donations may be made to the or a . Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
