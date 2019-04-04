Resources More Obituaries for Ella Ulrich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ella May (Newkirk) Ulrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ella May Newkirk Ulrich, 97, of La Grange IL died Friday, March 29 at Plymouth Place Retirement Home where she had been a resident since April 2009. Born on April 22, 1921, in Seymour IN, she was married for 70 years to Norman; was blessed with 3 children, Pamella (Bruce) Christensen, Penelope (Phillip) Stickney, and Kurt (Nancy) Ulrich, 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is remembered for her faith in Jesus Christ and was funny, adventurous, caring, and so much more.The 3rd of 4 children, Ella May's father, Edward L. Newkirk, was a well-known barber in Seymour IN, and she had many farm relatives. Ella May was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and grade school; she graduated from Seymour High School and in her 12 years of school she missed only ½ day to attend her grandmother's funeral.In 1945 she married Norman Ulrich, from Western Springs IL, who had served as a B17 pilot in WWII; Norman died in 2016, at the age of 95. Ella May served as a Lutheran school secretary and was active for many years with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, where she served as Northern Illinois District secretary. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and proud of her Troop 199. A fantastic hostess, she and Norman often entertained. Good with finance, Ella May returned to work when her children were older and spent 15 years at 1st Federal Savings of Westchester IL (now PNC Bank). She was blessed with 20/20 vision and her activities included ballroom dancing with her husband, volleyball, bicycle riding, and 35 years of Tai Chi; she celebrated her 65th birthday by jumping down the block on a pogo stick! Ella May had opportunities to travel to many places throughout the world. In many of the countries, she made friends with whom she stayed in contact. Her prolific life of cards and letters began when she was 17 years old with a Hawaiian Pen Pal relationship. She was a joyful Christian witness to everyone with whom she came in contact. In the Chicago area, a visitation will be held for her at Hallowell and James Funeral Home (Countryside) on Saturday, April 6 from 3:00-7:00. On April 7 there is a visitation at 2:00 and a 3:00 funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church (Burr Ridge). On April 9, a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a service at 11:00 will be held in Seymour IN at Immanuel Lutheran Church followed by her interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery (Seymour). Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Burr Ridge IL, St. John's Lutheran Church, La Grange IL, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour IN. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019