|
|
Ellen Ann Deitch, age 74, beloved wife of Jerry Deitch, happily married for 38 years; loving mother of Darren (Julie) Kaye and Ashley Kaye; cherished "Grandma" of Carson and Landon Kaye; devoted sister of Sandy Shubert (Mona Parsley) and Jim (Linda) Shubert; much loved second mother of Jeffrey Deitch and Staci (Michael) Frasier; adored grandmother to Zoe and Ozzie Deitch, Cynthia, Zachary and Alexandria Ortiz; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ellen was a wonderful and beautiful lady, an adored friend to countless others. She lit up the life of everyone she met. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For Information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020