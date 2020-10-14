Ellen Boatner

Ellen Kramer Boatner of Port Orange, Florida, died on October 1, 2020 at the age of 104. Ellen was born in South Holland, Illinois, to Antoinette (Van Dreal) and Thomas Kramer. Family was at the center of Ellen's life. She stayed closely connected to her extended family throughout her life. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Vincent Boatner, her eight brothers and sisters, and their spouses. Ellen is survived by her many nieces and nephews, their children, and grandchildren. She will live on in their hearts as their special "Auntie" who brightened their lives with her love, patience, attention, and kindness. An expanded obituary is available at colonialchapel.com
. Ellen was buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chicago. A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a tree can be planted in Ellen's honor through the Colonial Chapel website.