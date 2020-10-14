1/1
Ellen Boatner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Kramer Boatner of Port Orange, Florida, died on October 1, 2020 at the age of 104. Ellen was born in South Holland, Illinois, to Antoinette (Van Dreal) and Thomas Kramer. Family was at the center of Ellen's life. She stayed closely connected to her extended family throughout her life. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Vincent Boatner, her eight brothers and sisters, and their spouses. Ellen is survived by her many nieces and nephews, their children, and grandchildren. She will live on in their hearts as their special "Auntie" who brightened their lives with her love, patience, attention, and kindness. An expanded obituary is available at colonialchapel.com. Ellen was buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chicago. A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a tree can be planted in Ellen's honor through the Colonial Chapel website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved