Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Suchinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Catherine Keough Suchinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Catherine Keough Suchinski Obituary
Age 87; Formerly of Chicago and Evergreen Park; Beloved wife of the late William Suchinski for 62 years; Loving mother of James (Rosario), Terese Escalona, CCSD, John (Marcie), Julie Suchinski and Joyce Sutkus; Cherished grandmother of 13 and Proud great grandmother of 24; Dear sister of Eileen (the late John) McNally, Jaqueline (Roger) Fisher, Lynne (the late Gilbert) Tumey, the late Dr. Robert Keough (the late Julianne), the late Patricia (Alex) Andrulis, the late Joan (the late Lawrence) Rolaff, the late Margaret (the late Michael) Manhart; Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation and Funeral Services are Private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -