Age 87; Formerly of Chicago and Evergreen Park; Beloved wife of the late William Suchinski for 62 years; Loving mother of James (Rosario), Terese Escalona, CCSD, John (Marcie), Julie Suchinski and Joyce Sutkus; Cherished grandmother of 13 and Proud great grandmother of 24; Dear sister of Eileen (the late John) McNally, Jaqueline (Roger) Fisher, Lynne (the late Gilbert) Tumey, the late Dr. Robert Keough (the late Julianne), the late Patricia (Alex) Andrulis, the late Joan (the late Lawrence) Rolaff, the late Margaret (the late Michael) Manhart; Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation and Funeral Services are Private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020