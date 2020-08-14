1/1
Ellen Charlotte Tausk
The goodness in you brings out the goodness in others. That is the story of Ellen Charlotte Tausk, nee Rakowski, who died on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Ellen's last moments were a symbol of everything that mattered most to her in life. She was surrounded by love from her husband of 64 years, Ed Tausk, and her three beloved children. They all held her hand as she took her last precious breaths and went on to her new life with God. Ellen was born on September 15, 1934 to Anton and Peggy Rakowski. She grew up in Chicago along with her five brothers and sisters. She met Ed at work and they married shortly after that. They have three children: Teri (Chuck) Goudie, Ed Tausk, Jr. (fiancée Wendy Jurek), and Colleen (Steve) Gebavi. Ellen was very much a part of her grandchildren's life and helped raise all of them. They are Caylen (Joe) Bufalino, Brittany (Chase) Davidson, Chas (Julie) Goudie, Keegan Goudie, Grace Goudie, Austin Tausk, Danny Tausk, Carley Tausk, Kyle Gebavi, Braden Gebavi, Ethan Gebavi, and Garrett Gebavi. Her great-grandchildren brought her incredible happiness in recent years. They are Henry Bufalino, Leo Bufalino, Brooks Davidson, Walker Davidson, and Claire Goudie. Ellen is also survived by her sister Patricia Serritella and brother Tony Rakowski. Ellen was known for making every person feel special. Her home was always welcome to all and her kid's friends were thought of as family. She could strike up a conversation with anyone she met and make everyone feel like they had a special relationship with her. She was very close to her faith and lived with an incredible zest for life. She did her first half marathon at the age of 75 and won first place in her age bracket. Family and friends will meet for a funeral mass at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 18th at St. Mary's of Gostyn Church, 440 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove, IL. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton. Her family asks everyone to wear bright colors as a way to honor Ellen's joyful spirit. To carry on her mission of seeking and supporting goodness in others, her children have set up the Ellen Tausk Kindness Foundation. Each year, the foundation will choose to help a family in need. Donations can be sent to The Ellen Tausk Kindness Foundation, Chase Bank, 1 S. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068. For online contributions to the foundation please go to www.powellfuneraldirectors.com Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information: 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.



Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 13, 2020
Ellen, such a beautiful, kind, friendly, lovable woman. My Son-law’s Aunt. She always made you feel good. She will be missed. Rest In Peace!!
Janet O Neill
Family
August 13, 2020
I had the honor and pleasure of meeting Ellen in several ocasiones, where her liveliness and joyful personality prevailed.
A woman with a strong assertiveness and happy presence, who showed her enjoyment for life in her daily actions.
May she Rest In Peace and enjoy now the Greatness of God’s Love and Abundance!
Amelia R Bates
Friend
August 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Ward
August 13, 2020
Ellen was truly the kindest, most loving woman I’ve had the honor to know.
Her greatest achievements is the trickle down effect of her kindness for her children, her grandchildren & her great grandchildren. She was a fierce force to be reckoned witha very fast walker.
She welcomed you to her home with coffee cake and a fresh cup of coffee.
We are all better for having been loved by Ellen. Rest peacefully Grandma E!
Karen Goudie
Family
August 12, 2020
Such a beautiful kind lady. Her faith was strong and we all know she is with Jesus probably getting a gold crown full of precious stones. I dearly loved how she loved her family. She taught all to serve each other with loving hearts. Blessings to the family.
Kathy Black Parket
Friend
