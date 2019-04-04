|
Ellen E. Wallace, nee O'Connor, Native of County Limerick, Ireland; Devoted wife of the late Michael; Loving mother of Michael (Christina), Catherine (David) Bier, John, Frank (Laura), Tim (Teri), and Mary (Michael Rayniak); Proud Nana of Isabella, Daniel, Connor, Erin, Kaitlin, Colin, Katie, Brenden, Ashley, Megan, William, Lauren, Sydney, Ella, and Reagan; Dear sister of the late Timothy (late Peg) O'Connor, and the late Francis O'Connor; Beloved sister-in-law of the late Sr. Mary Jerome Wallace, and Alice Murray; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019