Ellen Edgar (neé Gardner), 71, passed away February 26, 2020 after a long battle with FT Dementia. Ellen passed in her home with her family by her side. Ellen will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother, Helen "Happy", her sons, Andrew and James Stockinger, her husband, Bruce and her brother, James (Kristi). Born on Halloween in Chicago, her father, the late Clyde "Paddy" moved the family to Northbrook in 1957, where she has lived since. Ellen graduated from Glenbrook North High School, Robert Morris College, Northern Illinois University and National Lewis University. She was an elementary school teacher at both Winkelman Schools in Glenview. Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment will follow at North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020