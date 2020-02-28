Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Edgar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Edgar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Edgar Obituary
Ellen Edgar (neé Gardner), 71, passed away February 26, 2020 after a long battle with FT Dementia. Ellen passed in her home with her family by her side. Ellen will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother, Helen "Happy", her sons, Andrew and James Stockinger, her husband, Bruce and her brother, James (Kristi). Born on Halloween in Chicago, her father, the late Clyde "Paddy" moved the family to Northbrook in 1957, where she has lived since. Ellen graduated from Glenbrook North High School, Robert Morris College, Northern Illinois University and National Lewis University. She was an elementary school teacher at both Winkelman Schools in Glenview. Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment will follow at North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -