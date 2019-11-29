|
Ellen F. Meyer 88, formerly of Berkeley and Hotsprings Village, AR; beloved wife of the late George D. "Bud"; loving mother of Susan (the late Thomas) Hughes, Carol (Bill) Hickey, Barbara (Bill) Dixon, George (Kathy), Mary, and Robert (Christie) Meyer; dear grandmother of Kevin, Philip, Jennifer, Ann (Dave), Patty (Matt), Kathryn (Danny), David (Kyle), Megan, Bradley, and Zachary; great grandmother of Lincoln, Norah, Drake, Valerie, Kane, and Olivia; fond sister of Elaine Holbrook-Duggan and Sister in law of Jeanne (Dennis) Fitzgerald and Joanne (Michael) Del Rey; loving aunt and godmother to many. Memorial Visitaion Monday 3-8 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Friends and Family are asked to meet at St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington St. Hillside, Il Tuesday for a 10 a.m. memorial mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019