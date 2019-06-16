|
Drebin , Ellen G. Ellen G. Drebin, nee Goldman, 80. Beloved wife for 60 years of Allan R. Drebin. Loving mother of Donna (Ken) Abosch and Bob (Vanessa) Drebin. Proud grandmother of Danny, Michael and Jordan Abosch and Ryan, Malaika (Trevor Smyth), Alina and Claire Drebin. Dear sister of the late Nancy Nossal and Ford Goldman. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019