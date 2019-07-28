|
Mrs. Ellen June Cavanaugh, age 73, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 after a 3-year hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family in her final moments at the Hospice House of Sarasota. Ellen was born August 25, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Rev. James and June Muckle.
Ellen met her husband John at the Evanston Presbyterian Church and they were married on October 12, 1968 in that same Illinois church in a service officiated by her father. Together for the next 50 years they would raise a family and run a business side-by-side. After moving to Sarasota in 1972 Ellen was an active member of the Church of the Palms and involved in many volunteering activities including the Sarasota Orchestra.
Ellen loved playing her violin, playing bridge, spending time with family and friends, and traveling the world with her husband John. Ellen was a devoted mother and grandmother and a constant fixture at their activities.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband John V. Cavanaugh of Sarasota, FL; daughter Caryn (Stephen) Patterson of Lakewood Ranch, FL, daughter Mary Ellen (Billy) Bass of Crystal River, FL and son Jim (Susan) Cavanaugh of Osprey, FL; brother Gary (Mary) Muckle of Chicago, IL; and grandchildren, Jonah and Caleigh Patterson, AJ and Savannah Bass, and Alexandra and Nicholas Cavanaugh.
A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be held at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 on August 3, 2019 at 1:30 pm followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Ellen can be made to the Church of the Palms, Sarasota Orchestra or TideWell Hospice, Inc.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019