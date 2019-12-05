|
Ellen L. Vogt nee Burr, 95, beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Michael (Melanie) Vogt, Mary Ellen Vogt, John (Mary) Vogt, Joyce (Richard) Talley, Leo (Bridget) Vogt, Lorraine (late Pat) Horvath and Jayne (John) Timperio; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Neal Burr. All services private. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019