Ellen Lieb Butler age 85 of Schaumburg IL passed away Monday March 25th 2019. Ellen was a registered nurse for 35 years. She dedicated her life to helping others. She was the daughter of Alwine Frieda Lieb & Gustov Lieb. She was the adoring wife of 54 years to Bruce Butler. Ellen is survived by two children Michelle Butler, Barclay Butler and wife Judith. She is also survived by two grandchildren Malea Butler and Colton Butler. She will be missed by all those lives she touched. A Celebration of life party will be held at The Seville 700 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107 on May 3rd 2019. The party will be from 12:00pm until 3:00pm. Please come and celebrate her life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019