Ellen Lockwald
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Lockwald of Willowbrook, age 64. Loving sister of Carrie Heilman, Rick (Denise) Lockwald and the late Bob (Barbara Walt) Lockwald; fond aunt of Megen, Jaime (Mike), Cristy, Matt (Alicia) and the late Kelly; beloved daughter of the late Fred and Maureen. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
May 16, 2020
Ellen was a good friend to us throughout the years. We enjoyed many great times together and will miss her greatly. Always smiling and helpful. She gave great hugs. We will miss her, "I love you's" that she so freely gave to everyone she knew. After way too many years of begging her, she finally released her famously great: Aunt Pats Secret Recipe Chocolate-Dipped Cream Cookies. We will share this in another post and make it each year at Christmas in memory of her.
Cindy and Don Kimball
Friend
May 15, 2020
Ellen was the first boss I ever had in the corporate world. Our time together at RIMS brings back happy memories and heartfelt thanks for all her kindness, guidance and support. May she rest in peace and may those in mourning find comfort in their own lasting memories.
Nick Martinski
Coworker
May 14, 2020
The RIMS family had many memorable people and Ellen was certainly one of them. Always hard working, caring, creative and so good in her marketing career. This time of year, back in the RIMS days, we would be having our annual conference that she managed for years and we all have fond, frenzied and fun memories of those events. Rest in peace, Ellen, and condolences to her family.
Kathy Whited
Coworker
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss. Ellen was the kindest, most caring person I have ever had the pleasure of having in my life. She was always there for me when I needed her. My fondest memory is of us walking along the ocean in half moon bay, California for 5 miles to get to town from our hotel so we could shop. That was the day I believe we became friends. Thank God for that time. I will always keep her in my prayers.
Marilyn Lepenske
Friend
May 13, 2020
Ellen, like all of the members of the Ochalek / Lockwald family, has been very dear family member of mine whom I have loved so very much for over 35/40 years. Although we all miss and mourn your passing, we are thankful that you are no longer in pain and suffering. BTW, we may have to retire Cocktail Meatballs as a Holiday Appetizer as no one can make them like you did!!
Diane Rude
Family
May 13, 2020
She was always kind and very sweet.
Linda Love
Friend
May 13, 2020
Ellen was a good friend and helped me a lot when I first joined RIMS. I will miss her laugh and wit. My condolences to her family she was one in a million
Tom Cardwell
Coworker
May 13, 2020
My Sincerest Condolences to the Lockwald Family. May Ellen be in the presence of our Lord in heaven. My thoughts and Prayers are with you all. I have fond memories of working with Ellen at RIMS and she will be sorely missed. Aurora Mata
Aurora Mata
Coworker
May 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to Ellens family, friends and of course Lily. Ellen was such a beautiful person and so full of life. We shared many laughs, glasses of wine and good meals when we worked together. I am glad I have so many wonderful memories of my time with her.
Diana (Fuchs) Murphy
Coworker
May 13, 2020
My complete condolences to all who was touched by Ellen's beautiful soul. She will always be remembered in my heart. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Maria Luis-Brown
Coworker
May 13, 2020
My heart is heavy. Ellen was a strong, passionate, and successful woman. She made a difference in my life, and will never be forgotten. May your memories bring a smile to your face, and give you peace.
Lori Jansen
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lois Bruno Gillengerten
Friend
May 12, 2020
Our prayers go out to Ellen, her family, and friends.
John & Joanne Trumbull
Friend
May 12, 2020
As Jesus once said, "In my Father's house ae many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you. I go and prepare a place for you"

Ellen, rest in peace frend, for you are finally home. To the Lockwald family, "weeping may endure through the night, but joy cometh in the morning". May God hold all those that Ellen loved in the palm of his hand to carry you through your time of grief.

Elsa, a friend and work colleague
Elsa Rodriguez-Olsen
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Ellen was a very special person and a wonderful friend, business associate and human being. I will miss her.
Steve Rasnick
Friend
May 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Lockwald family. I worked with Ellen at RIMS/TriZetto for a long time and she taught me a great many things. I admired her dedication and passion about her work, and always had great respect for her.
Dana Mafit
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Matt & family - I am so very sorry for the loss of your Aunt Ellen. I know there are no words to make your pain any easier, just know she suffers no more & walks in the light of the Risen Lord & is now a special Angel to watch over all.
Phyllis Terrill
Friend
May 12, 2020
Saddened by the loss of such a driven, talented and creative woman. Ellen was an amazing mentor whom I respected and admired. Will always remember her motivating influence and guidance in beginning my career. May she rest in peace ❤
Misty Melvin
Coworker
May 11, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Ellen
We were good friends and worked together when she worked at RIMS. Ellen Rich
Ellen Rich
Coworker
May 11, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of your sister Ellen.
We have a lot of fond memories of the Lockwald family in Westchester.
God Bless you all at this very sad time.
Pam Tyrrell Cwik
Pam Cwik
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved