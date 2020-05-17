I am so sorry for you loss. Ellen was the kindest, most caring person I have ever had the pleasure of having in my life. She was always there for me when I needed her. My fondest memory is of us walking along the ocean in half moon bay, California for 5 miles to get to town from our hotel so we could shop. That was the day I believe we became friends. Thank God for that time. I will always keep her in my prayers.

Marilyn Lepenske

Friend