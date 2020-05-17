Ellen Lockwald of Willowbrook, age 64. Loving sister of Carrie Heilman, Rick (Denise) Lockwald and the late Bob (Barbara Walt) Lockwald; fond aunt of Megen, Jaime (Mike), Cristy, Matt (Alicia) and the late Kelly; beloved daughter of the late Fred and Maureen. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.