Ellen Lynn Steffen, 54; Vice-President, BMO Bank; graduate of Boardman H.S. in Youngstown, OH; B.S., Miami University; M.B.A., University of Chicago; passed away April 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Carl Daehn Steffen and Jacqueline Ann Steffen (nee Drushal). Ellen is survived by beloved family: brother and sister-in-law Daehn and Christina Steffen, niece Jennifer Burgoyne (Travis), nephew Daehn (Katie) and adored great-nephews Wyatt and Cole Burgoyne and Jackson Steffen and great-niece Harper Steffen. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.standuptocancer.org or www.anticruelty.org would be most appreciated. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019