Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Ellen M. Berry Obituary
Ellen M. Berry. Beloved daughter of the late Ann nee Sweeny & Michael Berry. Loving sister of Maureen (the late Eugene) Leland, Dr. Robert (Ted) Berry & the late Michael (Linda) Berry. Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5770 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
