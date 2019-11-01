|
Ellen M. Berry. Beloved daughter of the late Ann nee Sweeny & Michael Berry. Loving sister of Maureen (the late Eugene) Leland, Dr. Robert (Ted) Berry & the late Michael (Linda) Berry. Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5770 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019