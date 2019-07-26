|
Ellen M. Flynn, nee Darcy, 82, native of Ballina, Co Tipperary, Ireland. Beloved wife of Joseph for 54 years. Loving mother of John (Nichole) and Kathleen Flynn .Proud grandmother of Jack and Henry. Dear sister of Kathleen (the late Patrick) Grace, Nuala (John) Clifford, Maurice (Ann) Darcy, Gerrard Darcy and the late John Darcy. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Moya and Kathleen for their loving care. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3-8 pm at the M J Suerth Funeral Home –Peter Heneghan, director. Funeral Monday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019