Born to the late Joseph and Ellen "Ella" (nee Williams) Hartnett on May 31, 1937. Loving sister of the late Elizabeth Stine "Abby". Loving cousin of Adriann, Karen Gallo and Jan Traver. Dear great-aunt of Dan Stine. Longtime employee of City of Chicago and Cook County. Active member of the Active/Action Party of Bridgeview and the Golden Agers. Family and friends to meet Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Fabian Church, 8300 S. Thomas, Bridgeview, IL for Memorial Mass of the Resurrection, 10:00 a.m. Interment private Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019