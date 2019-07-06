Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View Map
Ellen M. Muensterman

Ellen M. Muensterman Obituary
Ellen Muensterman (nee Pearce), 95 lifetime resident of Illinois passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Ellen was the beloved wife of the Late Henry Muensterman; loving mother of Hank (Nicole), Robert, and Peggy Muensterman; proud grandmother of four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home on Monday July 8th 2019 from 10-11am when the service start. Funeral service will be from 11am-12pm. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information please call 630-941-5860 or go to www.chapelhillgardenswest.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 6 to July 7, 2019
