Ellen Muensterman (nee Pearce), 95 lifetime resident of Illinois passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Ellen was the beloved wife of the Late Henry Muensterman; loving mother of Hank (Nicole), Robert, and Peggy Muensterman; proud grandmother of four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home on Monday July 8th 2019 from 10-11am when the service start. Funeral service will be from 11am-12pm. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information please call 630-941-5860 or go to www.chapelhillgardenswest.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 6 to July 7, 2019