1/2
Ellen Makarounis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Makarounis, nee Andros, died at the age of 92 on July 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Beloved wife of Alexander Makarounis for almost 58 years. Devoted mother to Tansy (Michael) Donovan and Peter (Christa) Makrounis. Loving grandmother to Brian-26, Kelly-24, Adam-22, Alex-22, Zach-19, and Max-17. Ellen was born in the Chicago area, and at the age of seven before starting school, went to Greece with her family to live. After two years, her parents decided to move back to Chicago. At the age of nine, she was placed into kindergarten and promoted every few months. She graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago in 1947, along with her best friend the late Bernice "Bunny" Beatty. She received her associate's degree from North Park College in Chicago and started working for Carpenter's Steel in Chicago. Her other jobs included working in the Complaint Department at Vignola Furniture of River Forest and Oak Park Trust and Savings Bank. In 1962 on a trip to Greece, she met and married Alexander Makarounis on October 8, 1962. After she became a mother, she was her daughter's Girl Scout Leader and childrens' room mother. They lived in Elmwood Park from 1963-1978. Then moved to Palatine in 1978 where she became active in the community of St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Philoptochos Society even serving as secretary for a number of years. In 1993, she and her husband, Alex moved to Lake in the Hills to be closer to her daughter and her family. For many years, Ellen and Alex volunteered at the Salvation Army in Crystal Lake helping with the Golden Diners' Program. She loved to travel, and Ellen and Alex visited many counties such as Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Thailand, Argentina, and other South American countries as well as most of Europe. She devoted thirty years of her life to taking excellent care of her elderly parents and in-laws at home. She was the absolute kindest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many and she will be deeply missed. Funeral Services held privately. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved