Ellen Grand (nee Baikie) passed away peacefully in her sleep June 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Ellen's death was preceded by her ever loving husband, Lester after 49 happy, fun years of marriage. They lived a happy, loving life together. Throughout their 49+ years as a couple, they celebrated each day "My Way". Ellen was the loving, proud mother of the late Cathy, son Thomas (Karen) and daughter Nancy Jakubco (John). Ellen, along with Les, installed the importance of family, a passion for travel and having fun in the moment in her children. Ellen was the proud, unconditional loving grandmother of Eric (Trisha), Leslie and Lauren Wolcott, Allison and Jonathan Jakubco, Kaitlyn and Ryan Grand. Ellen was always happy to attend sporting events, graduations, school events and enjoyed every visit with her grandchildren. Being a great grandmother to Alexandra, Luke, Grace and Claire truly made Ellen feel blessed and she loved and treasured them. Their sweet faces melted her heart. Ellen was the matriarch of the Baikie family at the time of her passing. She had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who loved her, and she in turn loved each of them as well. Ellen was preceded in death by all of her brothers, her sister Madeline, who was her best friend and all of her brother and sister in laws on the Baikie side; along with a brother and sister in law on the Grand side, all of whom she loved dearly. Ellen left behind two in~laws, Ed and Carol Grand, who brought many laughs and adventures into her and Les' lives. One could say her nieces Diane Jacobson and LuAnne Tarvid were also like daughters to her, as they always had her best interests at heart and she loved them as her own. While there will be no official services for Ellen, please remember her by raising a toast in her honor. She is happily reunited with the love of her life, Les and is looking down on us all, sending her love and hoping you remember her fun, loving spirit. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019