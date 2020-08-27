"We laugh a lot in this family," Ellen McCarthy said near the end of her life. Happily for her loved ones, her quick wit and playful jabs were an endearing part of gatherings throughout her life. Ellen died August 21, 2020 at age 82. She was born February 5, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to William and Carrie McCord, and was raised by her single mother, as her father died when she was an infant. Ellen was among the first women to receive a bachelor's degree in Business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She began a career in purchasing at Lazarus department store in Columbus, Ohio. There she met and married David McCarthy of Duluth, Minnesota. They started a family and lived on the East Coast, finally settling in Glenview, Illinois in 1967. In the second half of her career, Ellen worked for Hlavacek Florest and then New Trier Township as the office manager. Ellen was a fixture at the Glenview Community Church, active in Chapter Eight and the Growth Group, as well as a member of several bridge clubs and a volunteer at the League of Women Voters. In addition, she was deeply involved in Glenview public schools and served as president of the Henking Elementary School PTA.
Establishing traditions were important to Ellen, especially around food and holidays. Known as "Aunt Fondue," she loved making connections across the dinner table. Her other loves included: musicals, the theater, traveling, puzzles and playing games with her family. Ellen is survived by her son, Doug (Sunshine), her son Steven (Jennifer), and her daughter Susan; her five grandchildren, Kendra, Riley, Amber, Neeve and David; and her brother William McCord of Fort Smith, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her loving husband David, who died 19 years to the day before Ellen.
Because of COVID-19, the family is planning on a memorial service at the Glenview Community Church in February, if conditions improve. Ellen loved her family and community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hands of Peace charity at https://handsofpeace.org/
.