"We laugh a lot in this family," Ellen McCarthy said near the end of her life. Her quick wit and playful jabs were an endearing part of gatherings throughout her life. Ellen died August 21, 2020 at age 82. She was born February 5, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to William and Carrie McCord. Ellen was among the first women to receive a bachelor's degree in Business from Miami University in Ohio. She began a career in purchasing at Lazarus department store in Columbus, Ohio. There she met and married David McCarthy, started a family and settled in Glenview in 1967. In the second half of her career, Ellen worked for Hlavacek Florest and then New Trier Township as the office manager. Ellen was a fixture at the Glenview Community Church, as well as a member of several bridge clubs and a volunteer at the League of Women Voters. Ellen is survived by her son, Doug (Sunshine), her son Steven (Jennifer), and her daughter Susan; her five grandchildren, Kendra, Riley, Amber, Neeve and David; and her brother William McCord. She is preceded in death by her loving husband David. The family is planning on a memorial service at the Glenview Community Church in February. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hands of Peace charity at https://handsofpeace.org/
