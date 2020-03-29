|
|
Ellen McNary Foley, 89, of Wilmette, IL, passed away March 16, 2020. Loving mother of Joan (Randy Eubanks) of Wilmington, NC, and the late Mark and Tom Foley; cherished grandmother of Grant and Lily Eubanks of Wilmington, NC, devoted sister of Judith Havron of Minden, NV, and the late Francis and Thomas McNary; loyal daughter of the late Lillian and Francis J. McNary; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services private.
Info: 773-472-6300, www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020