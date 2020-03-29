Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Ellen McNary Foley Obituary
Ellen McNary Foley, 89, of Wilmette, IL, passed away March 16, 2020. Loving mother of Joan (Randy Eubanks) of Wilmington, NC, and the late Mark and Tom Foley; cherished grandmother of Grant and Lily Eubanks of Wilmington, NC, devoted sister of Judith Havron of Minden, NV, and the late Francis and Thomas McNary; loyal daughter of the late Lillian and Francis J. McNary; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services private.

Info: 773-472-6300, www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
