Ellen Nealt Obituary
Ellen M. Nealt - (nee Egan) beloved wife of the late William Nealt; devoted daughter of the late Mary and James Egan; dear sister of the late Mary Pat (Jack) Whalen; leaving behind a number of loving cousins and friends. Visitation and funeral will take place on Tuesday at St. Andrew Church. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. when there will be a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
