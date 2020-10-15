(nee MacKenzie)--Beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of Meghanne (Edward Sylvester); proud and cherished grandmother of Brennan and Rory. Visitation will be held on Saturday at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. going to St. Mary of the Woods Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed. Please sign up for attending the Funeral Mass either at the funeral home or with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent DePaul, Province of St. Louise, and Misericorida in the name of Frank Chambers would be appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.