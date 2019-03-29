Ellen Ruth Bransky Solovy, beloved wife of Joseph Solovy for 71 years, died Wednesday, March 27, in her home surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregiver. She has been the amazing mother of three daughters--Susan (Michael Mulder), Linda (Martin Frank) and Karen (James Broadway)--and the extraordinary Gigi to four grandchildren, Sarah, Joanna (Peter Baker), Jeffrey Broadway (Nikia Rodriguez), and Susan and Michael's son, David, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Chicago with parents Frieda and David Bransky and brother Ralph (Toby). As aunt, great-aunt, and cousin, she has been treasured by her extended family. Meeting at the University of Chicago, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree, she and Joe began their never-ending love story at the age of 17 in 1944. She also studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Illinois Central College. They spent many years in Peoria, Illinois, where she began her career as a prolific, exquisite visual artist in several media. She has made many cherished friends in her homes in Peoria, Palm Desert, California, and Evanston, Illinois. Many of her children and grandchildren's friends hold her close, such has been her warm embrace of all those who have had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory would be appreciated to the Evanston Community Foundation, specifying the David Mulder Fund for Mental Health Care. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary