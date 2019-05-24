|
|
Des Plaines, IL - Eileen (McMahon) Sullivan passed on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Resurrection Hospital. Born in County Galway Ireland. Loving wife to husbands Tom McMahon and Danny Sullivan both deceased. She is survived by her children, Geralyn (Tad), Peter (Julie), Tom (Angela), siblings Mary (Gabriel), Margaret (Sean) and Michael (Ann) and grandchildren Gwen, Liam, Amelia, Kaitlyn, and Jordan. A memorial mass in her honor will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 am at St Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N Austin Chicago, IL 60630. in lieu of flowers please make a donation to St Robert Bellarmine Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019