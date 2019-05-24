Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen "Eileen" (McMahon) Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen "Eileen" (McMahon) Sullivan Obituary
Des Plaines, IL - Eileen (McMahon) Sullivan passed on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Resurrection Hospital. Born in County Galway Ireland. Loving wife to husbands Tom McMahon and Danny Sullivan both deceased. She is survived by her children, Geralyn (Tad), Peter (Julie), Tom (Angela), siblings Mary (Gabriel), Margaret (Sean) and Michael (Ann) and grandchildren Gwen, Liam, Amelia, Kaitlyn, and Jordan. A memorial mass in her honor will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 am at St Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N Austin Chicago, IL 60630. in lieu of flowers please make a donation to St Robert Bellarmine Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.