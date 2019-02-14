Home

Ellen Therese Eslinger Ph.D.

Ellen Therese Eslinger Ph.D. Obituary
aged 62, born May 22, 1956, died October 15, 2018 at her home in Oshkosh, WI. Retired DePaul University Professor of History. Daughter of Norman and Dolores Eslinger (both deceased). Survived by her six siblings, Mary (Patrick) Bauer, Maureen (Jeffery) Dahlen, John (Tina) Eslinger, Patricia Pappageorge, Thomas Eslinger, and Moira (Robert) Morris, and 15 nieces and nephews. A private family memorial was held October 28, 2018 in Oshkosh, WI where some of her ashes were scattered on Lake Winnebago. Her remaining ashes will be interred beside her paternal grandmother in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a committal service to be held on Saturday February 16 at 10 am in the Chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
