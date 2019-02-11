|
|
Ellen Frances Wenzel, beloved Mother of Ethan (Anne-Marie) Giedraitis, Amy Giedraitis, and David (Jeanie) Giedraitis, with Allen & Kathryn Giedraitis. Dear sister of Patricia Lynch-Adduci and Robert (Cheryl) Wenzel. Loving aunt to Megan, Beth, Nora, Ryan, Dan, Steven and their families. Cherished grandmother to Shane, Sheila and their families. Treasured friend of many, and devoted child of God. Visitation Friday, 2/15, from 3:00-8:00 pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington St, Naperville. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian burial to begin Saturday 2/16 at 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St. Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Catholic Charities of Chicago, or the Greater Chicago Food Depository. For information call 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019