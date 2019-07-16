Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Community House
620 Lincoln Ave
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Elliott M. Golub, 85. Beloved husband of Mona nee Faigen. Loving father of Todd (Martha) Golub and Jessica (Steven Yousha) Golub. Proud grandfather of Lauren, Zach, Zoe and Avery. Dear brother of Charlotte (Malcolm) Day and Seymour (the late Jan) Golub. One of Chicago's preeminent violinists, Elliott Golub was concertmaster of Music of the Baroque from its inception in 1972 until his retirement in 2006, concertizing throughout Chicagoland, The Kennedy Center and the White House during the Carter administration. Since 1996, he has served as a cultural ambassador of the United States, bringing American music to U.S. embassies and music schools in rural regions of the Far East, Africa and the Middle East. He has been recognized with multiple awards including the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Otto Wirth Award for Lifetime Achievement from Roosevelt University. Service Wednesday 5PM at the Community House 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka, IL 60093. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Music of the Baroque, 25 East Washington St., Suite 823, Chicago, IL 60602, www.baroque.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 16 to July 17, 2019
