Ellsworth L. Cobble
1930 - 2020
Ellsworth "Al" L. Cobble, 90, loving husband of Arlene; beloved father of Linda Bell, Scott (Stacee) Cobble, Jaremy (Karren) Cobble; devoted grandfather of Savannah; and cherished father-in-law of Fred Bell. Al was involved with F.E.M.A., the Des Plaines E.M.A., the Park Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, and On Call with the Rosemont Fire Department. He was altruistic in every sense of the word, even travelling down to Louisiana to assist after Hurricane Katrina hit. He also was a charter member of the Park Ridge Speed Skating Club and National Speed Skating Finish Line Judge. His spirit and courage will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services are private. Memorial Donations may be made to The Almoners Fund c/o Scottish Rite 383 E. Lake St. Bloomingdale, IL 60108 (630)439-3445 – St. Luke's Lutheran Church 205 N. Prospect Park Ridge, IL 60068 (847)825-6659 Northshore Hospice 4901 Searle Prkwy Suite 160 Skokie, IL 60077 (847)475-3002. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
