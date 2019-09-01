Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Ellyn J. Landman

Ellyn J. Landman Obituary
Ellyn J. Landman, 91, of Glenview, formerly of Northbrook and Lincolnwood, passed away August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Landman; loving mother of Steve (Debbie) Landman, Barbara Becker, Mark (Betsy) Landman and Ross (Laurie) Landman, and the late Nancy Landman; proud grandmother of Wes, Clay, Olivia, Madelyn, Whitney, Dalton, Tyler and Peyton; fond great grandmother of Win; dear sister of the late Lorraine Parrin; cherished daughter of the late Gustav and Frances Uhlich. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nancy Landman Cancer Research Fund at Ochsner Health System 1514 Jefferson Hwy B 607 New Orleans, LA 70121. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
