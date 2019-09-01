|
|
Ellyn J. Landman, 91, of Glenview, formerly of Northbrook and Lincolnwood, passed away August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Landman; loving mother of Steve (Debbie) Landman, Barbara Becker, Mark (Betsy) Landman and Ross (Laurie) Landman, and the late Nancy Landman; proud grandmother of Wes, Clay, Olivia, Madelyn, Whitney, Dalton, Tyler and Peyton; fond great grandmother of Win; dear sister of the late Lorraine Parrin; cherished daughter of the late Gustav and Frances Uhlich. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nancy Landman Cancer Research Fund at Ochsner Health System 1514 Jefferson Hwy B 607 New Orleans, LA 70121. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019